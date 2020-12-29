MONTICELLO - Terry K. Young, 71, of Monticello, passed away at 6:35 p.m., December 22, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Terry was born June 24, 1949, in Urbana, IL, the son of Thomas 'Tom' and Mary (Muell) Young. He married Marilyn Fisher on November 15, 1971 in Urbana.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Monticello; children: Brian Young of Monticello, Jason Young (Ingrid) of Chandler, AZ, Courtney Lau (Dan) of Bloomington; eight grandchildren; brothers: Thomas Young (Cyd) of Murray, UT, Michael Young (Asha) of Arrowsmith, IL; one niece and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.
Terry was an IT Data Processing Manager at NECA IBEW in Decatur. Terry served in the U.S. Army. Terry lived in Monticello, Illinois much of his life and was a fan of many Monticello sports throughout his lifetime. He coached boys Little League Baseball and girls softball accumulating nearly 10 years of coaching Monticello's youth. In 2018, he was inducted into the Monticello Sports Hall of Fame with the 1965-66 boys basketball team. Go Sages! He enjoyed watching many sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.
Terry enjoyed spending time with friends and played in an APA pool league. He was a member of the American Legion Paradise Post #79 in New Port Richey, FL, and the Monticello Lions Club where he served as Treasurer for 10 years. He was strong in his faith and was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church of Monticello where he served as an usher. Terry also served on the City of Monticello Zoning Board for several years.
He was known to be generous, kind, and friendly. He loved his family and enjoyed his grandchildren immensely.
A gathering in his memory will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, St. Philomena Catholic Church, 1301 N. Market St., Monticello, IL 61856 or the Monticello Athletic Boosters, 1 Sage Dr., Monticello, IL 61856.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com
