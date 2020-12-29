MONTICELLO - Terry K. Young, 71, of Monticello, passed away at 6:35 p.m., December 22, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.

Terry was born June 24, 1949, in Urbana, IL, the son of Thomas 'Tom' and Mary (Muell) Young. He married Marilyn Fisher on November 15, 1971 in Urbana.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Monticello; children: Brian Young of Monticello, Jason Young (Ingrid) of Chandler, AZ, Courtney Lau (Dan) of Bloomington; eight grandchildren; brothers: Thomas Young (Cyd) of Murray, UT, Michael Young (Asha) of Arrowsmith, IL; one niece and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.

Terry was an IT Data Processing Manager at NECA IBEW in Decatur. Terry served in the U.S. Army. Terry lived in Monticello, Illinois much of his life and was a fan of many Monticello sports throughout his lifetime. He coached boys Little League Baseball and girls softball accumulating nearly 10 years of coaching Monticello's youth. In 2018, he was inducted into the Monticello Sports Hall of Fame with the 1965-66 boys basketball team. Go Sages! He enjoyed watching many sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.