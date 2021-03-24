DECATUR - Terry L. Atchason, age 68, of Decatur, IL, died March 22, 2021 at Decatur Rehab and Health Care. He was the son of Alva and Leona (Slayback) Atchason. Terry was a 1970 grad of Stephen Decatur High School. He worked at Firestone, Zexel and ADM as a supervisor and laborer.

He liked to play softball and was an avid bowler. He was a fan of the Cowboys, Phillies and Illini. Terry lived with Parkinson's for over 25 years.

He was married to Susie Drysdale for almost 44 years.

Surviving are his wife, Susie; son Kyle and much loved grandson, Austin; sons: Kevin (Dawana) and Cory. Also mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Drysdale; sisters-in-law: Debbie (Tom) Fallbacher, Janice (Gary) Jackson, Cheryl (Tom) Covington; sisters: Diane (Gary) Warnick, Carol Brown and Debbie Smith; plus special cousins.

His wishes were to be cremated with no services.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home have been entrusted with the care of Terry. Condolences may be left to his family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.