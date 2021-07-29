DECATUR — Terry L. DeVore, 68, of Decatur, died Sunday, July 25, 2021 in his home.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church, 7570 West Main, Decatur, IL., 62522 with Pastor Brian Canaday officiating. Visitation will be Friday at the church 10:00 a.m. to service time. Burial will follow in Harristown Township Cemetery. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Terry was born July 30, 1952 in Shelbyville, son of Oliver J. and Shirley (Baker) DeVore. He was raised in Sullivan, IL and graduated Sullivan High School. Terry was a Journeyman Electrician and retired from D&D Electric in 2020. He served in the National Guard and enjoyed his Honda Goldwing motorcycle. Terry married Luanna Danner in 2008.
Surviving is his wife, Luanna; mother, Shirley DeVore; daughters: Karrie (Brian), Natalie (Priyankar); grandchildren: Emalee, Bella, Matthew, Kylan; brother, Randy (Kay) DeVore; step-daughters: Andrea Cooley and Angie Watts.
He was preceded in death by his father and baby daughter, Alyssa DeVore.
