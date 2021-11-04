PANA — Terry Lee Cole, 68, of Pana, IL, died at 1:04 a.m., Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

He was born on September 5, 1953, in Decatur, IL, he was the son of Jerry Ferris and Veda Bell (Kretsinger) Cole. He was a master upholster for Standard Aero in Springfield, IL, and served with the Macon County Police Department for four years. He was a member of Maranatha Church, Decatur, IL. He was an avid golfer, and loved spending time with his family, at their camp site in Shelbyville. On March 22, 2003, he married the former Cindy Eads in Macon County, IL.

Surviving are his wife; children: Michael (Michelle) Eads of Springfield, IL, Eric (Kim) Briggs of Pana, IL, Becky Hardy (Jason) of Decatur, IL, Tasha Hardy (Kevin) of Decatur, IL, Jason, Lisa and Caroline; numerous grandchildren; a sister, Connie Hoffman of Decatur, IL; mother-in-law, Nellie Barrett of Riverton, IL; brothers-in law and sisters-in-law: Bill (Bert) Eads of Albuquerque, NM, Dale (Sue) Eads of Arlington, TN, Phil Eads of O'Fallon, MO, Cathy (Alan) Suhling of Springfield, IL, John (Cindy) Eads of Godfrey, IL, and Jim (Rhonda) Eads of Westfield, IN; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog, Spanky.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 7, 2021, and from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 8, 2021, at Maranatha Church 555 West Imboden, Decatur, IL. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Doug Lowery officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Gent Funeral Home in Alton, are in charge of services. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.