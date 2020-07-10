× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

METAMORA - Terry Lee Hendricks, 72, of Metamora, IL, formerly of Mount Zion, IL passed away at 10:10 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Unity Point Health-Proctor in Peoria, IL. He was born on March 17, 1948 in Decatur, IL to Iziekel and Emily (Fuqua) Hendricks. He married Beverly A. Burcham on July 15, 1967 in Mount Zion, IL.

Surviving are his wife Beverly of Metamora; three sons Gene Hendricks and Jimmy Hendricks both of Metamora and Carl Pollard of Jacksonville, FL; seven grandchildren; and siblings Larry (Joyce) Hendricks of Arizona and Joy (Darrell) Ellis of Decatur, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Terry was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a machinist for ADM for 38 years, retiring in 2010. Terry enjoyed doing outdoor construction projects.

Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held. Burial of Ashes will be held at a later date in Lester R. Barnett Memorial Cemetery in Decatur, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.