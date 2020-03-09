MACON -- Terry Lee Scott 73, of Macon, IL passed away at 10:05 a.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, in his residence.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon, IL. A Masonic service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Terry was born November 19, 1946, in Decatur, IL the son of Charles E. and Marjorie (Marshall) Scott. He served in the US Army being stationed in Germany. Terry married Mary Ann McDonald on October 25, 1969. He was a member of Macon Baptist Church and Stephen Decatur Masonic Lodge Number #979. He owned and operated Scott’s Delivery Service.

Surviving are his wife: Mary Ann of Macon; daughters: Tara Lynn (Mark) of Oldsmar, FL and Samantha Benson (Ryan) of Bloomington, IL; son: Jim Scott (Katie) of Decatur, IL; sister: Theresa Morey (Mac) of Macon, IL; grandchildren: Braden Benson, Brock Benson, Laura Lynn, and Effie Mae Scott.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister: Linda.

