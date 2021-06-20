CANE RIDGE, Tenn. — Terry Paul Wallace, 72 of Cane Ridge TN died June 16, 2021 at his home after a lingering illness. He is preceded in death by parents, Wilton and Loma (Link) Wallace; an infant son, brothers: JB and Maxwell Wallace; sisters: Loretta Wrigley, and Maxine Morris. Terry married Joyce Warden of Beardstown, IL in Maui, Hawaii in 2001 and she survives. Also surviving; daughter, Bridget Sebastiani, Bloomington, IL; son, Dax (Jennifer) Loami, IL; grandson, Dylan Sebastiani; granddaughters: Ava Sebastiani and Kassidy Wallace; one brother, Tim Wallace of Smyrna TN; step daughters Jennifer Tholl (Moline) Christine Richardson (Hot Springs, SD)