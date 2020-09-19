× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Thad Dees passed away peacefully at the age of 95 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Thad was born Oct 11, 1924, on a small farm in Laurel Co, KY. He married his sweetheart, Mae Thomas in 1945 after serving in the Navy during WWII. They raised two children, Ernie and Jan, working, traveling and living in over 30 states during an electrical line career spanning lineman to VP. They moved to Mt. Zion, IL in 1970 and remained until 2012 when they moved to Pittsburgh to be with their daughter.

Thad will be joyfully reunited in death with his son Ernie, and Mae, his sweetheart and wife of 70 years. He is survived by daughter, Jan Burke (Lynn) of Upper St. Clair, PA; four grandchildren, Brent Dees (Kristina) of Troy, Illinois; Shannon Burke Dominick (David) of Upper St. Clair, PA; Ky Lynn Dees Scott (Danny) of Glen Carbon, Illinois; and Brandon Burke (Lexy) of Carmel, Indiana; eleven great-grandchildren (Shelby, Luc & Ty Dees; Derek & Brennan Scott; Mac & Zack Dominick; Lila, Ava, Brinley & Corbin Burke) and four great-great-grandchildren (Paisley, Karleigh, McKenna, and Brody Scott).

Thad will be forever remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who deeply loved playing golf, hunting, and always being on the go. Internment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies near Pittsburgh, PA. A celebration of life to be held next summer when this miserable virus is over. Memorial contributions may be directed to Prime Time Adult Care, 44 Highland Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102.