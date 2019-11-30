DECATUR -- Thad T. Griefer, 50, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Thad was born January 8, 1969, in Decatur, the son of Willis H. and Nancy K. (McWilliams) Griefer. Thad loved listening to music, fishing, hunting and gardening.
Surviving are his parents, Willis and Nancy Griefer of Decatur; sisters: Kimberly (Shane) Cole, Timia Griefer, and Shelley (Mike) Crose all of Decatur; aunt, Dixie McWilliams and her daughters: Amber and Cassie of Portland, OR; nieces and nephews: Kinsee (Dave) Williams, Tony (Sarah) Ramsey, G. Wade (Kristena) Gray, Lacey Gray, and Molly Gray; many great nieces and great nephews, other relatives and friends.
Thad was preceded in death by his brother, Todd Griefer.
In honor of Thad's wishes cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. There will be no services.
Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
