 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Theirald . E Mendenall III

  • 0

DECATUR — Todd was a Pharmacy Technician at Memorial Hospital in Tampa, FL, and loved his work family.

Family remembers Todd's sense of humor, calm demeanor, and strong work ethic. He loved animals, working on cars, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and rock band Alter Bridge. He was a two time cancer survivor and would be honored to have donations to the American Lung Association in his memory.

Surviving loved ones: mother, Patricia Garner (Gary); sister, Paula Bryce; sons: James and Ethan Mendenall; nephew, Colton Dunham; niece, Raven Paloma Sampson; granddaughters: Audrey and Amelia Mendenall.

Todd was preceded in death by his father, Theirald "Jack" Mendenall, Jr. and step-mother, Sandy.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News