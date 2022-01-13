Theirald . E Mendenall III

DECATUR — Todd was a Pharmacy Technician at Memorial Hospital in Tampa, FL, and loved his work family.
Family remembers Todd's sense of humor, calm demeanor, and strong work ethic. He loved animals, working on cars, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and rock band Alter Bridge. He was a two time cancer survivor and would be honored to have donations to the American Lung Association in his memory.
Surviving loved ones: mother, Patricia Garner (Gary); sister, Paula Bryce; sons: James and Ethan Mendenall; nephew, Colton Dunham; niece, Raven Paloma Sampson; granddaughters: Audrey and Amelia Mendenall.
Todd was preceded in death by his father, Theirald "Jack" Mendenall, Jr. and step-mother, Sandy.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.