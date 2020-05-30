Thelma Arlene Hickisch
Thelma Arlene Hickisch

DECATUR -- Thelma Arlene Hickisch, age 91 of Decatur, died Friday, May 29, 2020.

A private family service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Memorials: Kidney Foundation (30 E. 33rd, NY, NY 10016)

