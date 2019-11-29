Thelma Bonds

DECATUR -- Thelma was born on October 2, 1950 in Brownsville, TN to Ella Mae Clark and Madison Wade Bond. Thelma was a hard and dedicated worker, devoted sister, adoring aunt, loving cousin, supportive friend and Thelma always believed in exposing our youth to all possibilities, such as what is out there and what can be. Thelma has always worked hard to be a role model and we must say, “Job well done”. Thelma was always on the go and especially enjoyed traveling.After high school graduation, Ms. Bonds worked at the hospital full-time, and completed her nurse's training. She later moved to Rochester, Minnesota where she worked at Rochester Methodist Hospital as a Graduate Practical Nurse for an approximate six-month period. Desiring to further her education, she enrolled at Eastern Illinois University (EIU). During her time at EIU, she pledged Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Theta Zeta Chapter in 1972. In 1974, she graduated from the university with a BS in Business, with a Marketing major and a Management minor.
Illinois Power's Corporate Headquarters (Decatur) hired Ms. Bonds as an Assistant Computer Programmer. She remained with the company for twenty-three years in different positions including Computer Programmer, Project Leader, Supervisor, and Director of Technical Support Services, all within the Information Technology Department. After leaving Illinois Power, Accenture, LLP, retained Ms. Bonds as a consultant to work on the Bellsouth Project located in Atlanta, Georgia.
Thelma leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Deborah Clark-Outlaw and husband Lloyd Outlaw of Decatur, special cousins whom she thought of as her sister and brother Katie Greer and Hubert Clark of Decatur; Niece, LaTasha Clark of Aurora, IL; nephew, Brandon Clark of Decatur; great nieces, Brakyia Clark and Brylei Clark of Decatur; aunt, Carrie Fussell of Nashville, TN and a host of cousins.
Thelma went to be with the Lord on Friday November 22, 2019 at the age of 69. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, 4 aunts and 4 uncles.
Thelma was a trooper and put up a great fight and now she can rest eternally. She will forever be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Thelma's family would like to offer a special thanks to Dr. Esparaz for his excellent care.
Homegoing Celebration will be 12:00 PM Monday, December 2, 2019 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Monday at the funeral home. The Delta's will provide a special service to begin at 11:30 AM Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left to Thelma's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
