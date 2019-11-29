Thelma Bonds

DECATUR -- Thelma was born on October 2, 1950 in Brownsville, TN to Ella Mae Clark and Madison Wade Bond. Thelma was a hard and dedicated worker, devoted sister, adoring aunt, loving cousin, supportive friend and Thelma always believed in exposing our youth to all possibilities, such as what is out there and what can be. Thelma has always worked hard to be a role model and we must say, “Job well done”. Thelma was always on the go and especially enjoyed traveling.After high school graduation, Ms. Bonds worked at the hospital full-time, and completed her nurse's training. She later moved to Rochester, Minnesota where she worked at Rochester Methodist Hospital as a Graduate Practical Nurse for an approximate six-month period. Desiring to further her education, she enrolled at Eastern Illinois University (EIU). During her time at EIU, she pledged Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Theta Zeta Chapter in 1972. In 1974, she graduated from the university with a BS in Business, with a Marketing major and a Management minor.