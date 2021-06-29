DECATUR — Thelma Katherine "Kathy" Goetz, 91, of Decatur, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at Imboden Creek Living Center.

Kathy was born on May 25, 1930, in Louisville, KY, the daughter of William Troy and Bessie Lee (Henley) Perry.

A homemaker, Kathy also dedicated 13 years working as a lunchroom and playground supervisor for Decatur Public Schools. She loved cooking and crafts and was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church. Kathy married James Robert Goetz, Sr., on June 17, 1950.

Surviving is her husband of 71 years, Jim; children: James (Carol) Goetz, Jr., of Decatur, Larry Goetz of Harristown, Annette (partner, Rick Blankenship and his daughter, Jillian) Goetz and Cherie (fiance, Kevin Glasscock) Goetz-Hearn of Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Megan (Brandon Waller) Goetz, Larry Goetz, Jr., Adam Goetz, Robert Goetz, and Kaylee Hearn; great grandchildren: Audrianna Goetz, Ryder Waller, Josie Goetz, Xavier Goetz, Bella Goetz, Meela Goetz, Deacon Goetz, Octavia Goetz, Shelby Pulcher, Haley Jones, Hunter Jones, Stephen Jones, Zoey Bush and Naomi Bush; a host of nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and twelve siblings.

Visitation will be Friday, July 2, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the service time of 2 p.m. at the Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements.