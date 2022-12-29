June 1, 1947 - Dec. 24, 2022

MECHANICSBURG — Thelma L. Garner, 75, of Mechanicsburg, died at 11:40 a.m., Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her home. She was born June 1, 1947, in Springfield, IL, to Beverly Jean Croney. She married Marion Garner on April 8, 2000.

She is survived by her husband, Marion; four children: Jeremy Scott (Lori) Batson of Sherman, Scott C. (Zhang Dan) Garner of New Jersey, Christopher Eric (Jodie) Garner of Bloomington, and Abby (Craig) Barnes of Athens, AL; nine grandchildren; former husband, Loren Batson of Springfield; one sister, Linda (Pat) Wanger of Nokomis; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Jeffrey Errol Batson in 1991.

Thelma was an Administrative Coordinator for the Illinois Commerce Commission and retired after 34 years of service.

She was a master gardener and loved flowers and floral arranging. She enjoyed line dance, travel, and cake decorating. She was a volunteer for MADD and a coordinator for Snowball.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2023, at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield. A second visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m., January 3, 2023, at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield, with Cindy Lash officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Chapter of MADD.