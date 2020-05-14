Thelma L. Perry
DECATUR -- Thelma L. Perry 98, of Decatur, IL was born January 12, 1922, in Jasper, IN to Samuel and Margaret (Harris) Rosier.

She went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020. Siblings were Mary Randolph, Leroy Rosier, and Ermil Rosier.

She was buried next to her beloved husband Kelvin L. Perry in Point Pleasant Cemetery in Long Creek, IL.

Thelma had five children Jack Perry (deceased), Sonya Ashby, Kelvin Perry Jr. (deceased) Rebecca Kirk, and Diana Herr. She had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her dearly.

Thelma lived most of her life in Decatur, IL. She moved to northern New Hampshire for the last 7 years of her life.

