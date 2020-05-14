DECATUR -- Thelma L. Perry 98, of Decatur, IL was born January 12, 1922, in Jasper, IN to Samuel and Margaret (Harris) Rosier.
She went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020. Siblings were Mary Randolph, Leroy Rosier, and Ermil Rosier.
She was buried next to her beloved husband Kelvin L. Perry in Point Pleasant Cemetery in Long Creek, IL.
Thelma had five children Jack Perry (deceased), Sonya Ashby, Kelvin Perry Jr. (deceased) Rebecca Kirk, and Diana Herr. She had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her dearly.
Thelma lived most of her life in Decatur, IL. She moved to northern New Hampshire for the last 7 years of her life.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.