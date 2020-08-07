× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON - Thelma Louisa Starwalt, 89, of rural Mattoon, Illinois passed away at 8:35 PM, Wednesday August 5, 2020, at her residence.

She was born August 28, 1930, in Cumberland County, Illinois, the daughter of Harold Leon and Ada Mae (Brown) Beals. She married Eugene Russell Starwalt July 8, 1948 in Cumberland County, Illinois.

Mrs. Starwalt was a Cook at the Neoga School District and also worked at Kern's Manufacturing in Neoga, Illinois. Thelma was a member of the Good Prospect Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Trilla, Illinois and was active in Sunday School and other church activities. She enjoyed camping, and watching birds at her bird feeder and especially loved being with her family and friends.