MATTOON - Thelma Louisa Starwalt, 89, of rural Mattoon, Illinois passed away at 8:35 PM, Wednesday August 5, 2020, at her residence.
She was born August 28, 1930, in Cumberland County, Illinois, the daughter of Harold Leon and Ada Mae (Brown) Beals. She married Eugene Russell Starwalt July 8, 1948 in Cumberland County, Illinois.
Mrs. Starwalt was a Cook at the Neoga School District and also worked at Kern's Manufacturing in Neoga, Illinois. Thelma was a member of the Good Prospect Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Trilla, Illinois and was active in Sunday School and other church activities. She enjoyed camping, and watching birds at her bird feeder and especially loved being with her family and friends.
Thelma leaves behind her husband, Eugene Starwalt of rural Mattoon, Illinois; sons, Steve Starwalt (Joy) of Westfield, Illinois and Karl Starwalt (Vicky) of Trilla, Illinois; daughter, Gale Cook (Rod) of Hendersonville, Tennessee; brothers, Don Beals (Pat) of rural Neoga, Illinois and Wilbert Beals (Bonnie) of Lerna, Illinois; sisters, Ida Mae Groves of Mattoon, Illinois and Joy Walk of Loogootee, Illinois; eleven grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by, her parents; grandson, Jeremy Starwalt; sister, Hazel Dallas; brother-in-laws, Mirl "Tuffy" Dallas and Don Walk; great grandchildren, Brandon William, Paisley Marie and Keely Gale.
Memorials are suggested to the Good Prospect Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Beals Cemetery both of Trilla, Illinois.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday August 8, 2020 in the Good Prospect Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Trilla, Illinois with Pastor Adam McReynolds and Pastor James Maroon officiating. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL.
online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com
