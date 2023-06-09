Sept. 6, 1936 - June 7, 2023

DECATUR — Thelma M. Christy, 86, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 10:32 AM on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family in St. Mary's Hospital Decatur, IL.

Thelma was born on September 6, 1936, in Irving, IL, the daughter of Kenneth Virgil King and Joyce Darlene (Campbell) King. She married Clarence Eugene Christy on October 23, 1955, in Hillsboro, IL. He preceded her in death on August 25, 2010.

She attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Thelma was also a member of the Women's Bowling association and the Decatur Pride Booster Club. She loved to go on bus trips traveling to different places. Thelma had many treasured memories from her Branson trips. She loved playing cards with friends, gambling, knitting, crocheting, and reading. Thelma was also a diehard St. Louis Cardinals Fan and Illini basketball fan.

She is survived by her three children: Ken Christy and wife Kim of Decatur, IL.; Brenda Collier and husband Doug of Decatur, IL.; Karen Finch and husband Mark of Decatur, IL.; grandchildren: Christy Lehmkuhl and husband Tim, Autumn Christy, Jacob Collier and wife Elizabeth, Chelsie Finch and her companion Terrence, Wade Collier; great-grandchildren: Jayla Woodland, Lydia Lehmkuhl, Savanna Jo Lehmkuhl, Amelia Lehmkuhl, and Caroline Collier.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with visitation from 9:00 AM until service time. A Graveside service will be held immediately following the funeral at Graceland cemetery. The family requests casual attire.

Memorials may be made St. Louis Children's Hospital Washington University or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be left at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.