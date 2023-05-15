Dec. 19, 1937 - May 11, 2023

MAROA — Thelma Marie (Banks) Wilson, 85, of Maroa, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, of old age.

Thelma was born on December 19, 1937, in Harrisburg, IL, the daughter of Carroll and Ethel (Oglesby) Banks. She married Donald D. Wilson on July 8, 1956, in Taylorville, IL. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2022. They enjoyed sixty-five years of marriage.

Thelma would retire from DMH after forty-five years of service. She was a member of the Clinton YMCA. Thelma would enjoy spending her days gardening, cooking, and keeping her husband out of too much trouble. What she enjoyed the most though was raising her two sons and when the time came, helping raise their grandchildren.

Thelma is survived by her son, Michael Wilson and fiance Sherry McBride of Oakley, IL; sisters: Delma Vail of Austin, TX, and Velma Ruth Lambird of Sullivan, IL; brother, Carroll Banks of Paducah, KY; sisters-in-law: Patty Martin of Decatur, IL, and Judy Wilson of Mt. Zion, IL; seven grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Gregory W. Wilson.

Services to celebrate Thelma's life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, in the Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services. Burial to follow at Point Pleasant Cemetery in Long Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the DMH Foundation.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur