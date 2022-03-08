DECATUR — Theodore E. "Ted" Brinkoetter, 66, of Decatur, IL, passed away March 5, 2022, with his wife by his side, in the comfort of his home.

Ted was born August 28, 1955 in Decatur, IL, the son of Robert and Helen (Child) Brinkoetter. He married Barbara, on January 2, 2009, in Decatur, IL .

Ted was a pipefitter by trade, working for T.A. Brinkoetter for 35-years. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church and a 4th degree member of the Knight's of Columbus. He loved fishing and started to enjoy the sport at a very young age. He loved to spend time fishing with many family members and many friends. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and spent many hours watching many games. He was also an avid Illini Football and Basketball fan.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara; children: Eric Reynolds of Decatur, IL, Ted Brinkoetter of Decatur, IL, Tim Brinkoetter of Decatur, IL, Tara Brinkoetter (Tom Pratt) of Decatur, IL, Taylor Brinkoetter of Decatur, IL, Torie Shanks (Nathan) of Springfield, IL; siblings: Joanne Smith (Joe) of Kansas City, MO, Robert Brinkoetter of Springfield, IL, Peggy Phipps of Decatur, IL, John Brinkoetter (Martha) of Marco Island, FL, Susan Brinkoetter-Bird of Decatur, IL; and grandchildren: Jack and Dax Brinkoetter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Kevin Reynolds; brothers: Rich and Jerry Brinkoetter; and grandson, Jason.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: St's James and Patrick's Parrish.

Condolences may be left to Ted's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.