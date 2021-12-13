Theodore Edward Knap

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Niantic Christian Church. Visitation will be 9:00 AM-10:00 AM, Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery. Memorials in Theodore's honor can be made to the Niantic Christian Church.

Theodore was born September 10, 1930, the son of Harold and Mary Anetta (Sibert) Knap. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Theodore married Marlene Pfeiffer on March 21, 1970 in Pittsfield, IL. She preceded him in death. Theodore was a well known farmer all around the Illiopolis and Niantic area for his whole life. When he wasn't busy in the fields, he enjoyed traveling, reading and doing puzzles. Theodore was a member of the Niantic Christian Church for many years. He was known as a kind and honest man. He was a hard working man and was always there to help you whenever you needed him.