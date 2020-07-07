× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR - Theodore Eugene Mattingly, Sr, peacefully went to be with the Lord in heaven on July 4, 2020. Ted was born December 7, 1953 in Decatur, IL, the son of Percy T. Mattingly and Beatrice Helen (nee) Pate.

Ted graduated from Lakeview High School and then went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. He was an avid outdoorsman and an accomplished artist. There was no napkin safe from his amazing drawing skills. Ted loved his children and grandchildren fiercely. He was preceded in death by both parents and sister, Beverly Smith.

He is survived by his daughters, Jackie K Garrison, Samantha A. Mattingly; son, Theodore E. Mattingly Jr (Mary); grandchildren, Destinie, Justin, Christian, Ryan and Alyssa; great grandchild Micah and four sisters.

Memorial Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 11 :00 AM till noon Friday, July 10, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Fairlawn Cemetery. Family will meet with friends one hour prior to service. CDC guidelines will be followed. Use of facemasks are required.

Memorials: Rock Springs Nature Center

Condolences to Ted's family may be left at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

