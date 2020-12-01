BOODY — Theodore "Ted" R. Peoples Jr., 80, of Boody, IL passed away November 26, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.
Ted was born July 21, 1940, in Decatur, IL the son of Theodore R., Sr. and Jean (Bashore) Peoples. He married Debra "Deb" Long on June 22, 1991 in Decatur, IL.
Ted retired as a sheet metal worker.
Surviving are his wife, Deb; children: Randy Peoples (Amy) of Brazil, IN, Ted Peoples III (Michelle) of Decatur, IL, Angela Edgar (Vondel) of Springfield, Christopher Peoples of Rochester, IL; brother, James Peoples (Barbara) of Decatur, IL, and ten grandchildren. He also leaves behind his beloved pets Ollie, Max and Punkin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Beverly Kermitz, one granddaughter, and a nephew.
A graveside service will be held at Brown Cemetery.
Memorials may be left to Shriners Children's Hospital or Macon County Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be left to Ted's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.