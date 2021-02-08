CLINTON — Thomas A. Conaty Sr. of rural Clinton, IL born May 5, 1949 in Springfield, IL passed February 6, 2021 in Bloomington IL surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his father, James; stepfather Al; mother, June; and two brothers: Jerry and Richard. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beth; sons: Tom Jr (Dawn) of LeRoy and William (Trina) of Clinton; and grandchildren: Garrett, Jacob, and Ethan of LeRoy and Keegan, Cayl, and Kieran of Clinton.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam Conflict. During his life, he worked as a finished cabinet maker with his stepfather, owned and operated a gas station/garage, was a police officer, worked in management for Murray's Shoe Company, farmed and did custom corn shelling, provided armed security at the Clinton Nuclear Power Station and most recently he retired from owning and operating Conaty Trucking in 2017 but continued to stay active doing farm work. He spent 31 years serving the Kenney Fire Dept as a firefighter and more recently as President of the Board of Trustees. He was a loving son, father, grandfather and friend to many.