 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas A. Conaty Sr.
0 entries

Thomas A. Conaty Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — Thomas A. Conaty Sr. of rural Clinton, IL born May 5, 1949 in Springfield, IL passed February 6, 2021 in Bloomington IL surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his father, James; stepfather Al; mother, June; and two brothers: Jerry and Richard. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beth; sons: Tom Jr (Dawn) of LeRoy and William (Trina) of Clinton; and grandchildren: Garrett, Jacob, and Ethan of LeRoy and Keegan, Cayl, and Kieran of Clinton.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam Conflict. During his life, he worked as a finished cabinet maker with his stepfather, owned and operated a gas station/garage, was a police officer, worked in management for Murray's Shoe Company, farmed and did custom corn shelling, provided armed security at the Clinton Nuclear Power Station and most recently he retired from owning and operating Conaty Trucking in 2017 but continued to stay active doing farm work. He spent 31 years serving the Kenney Fire Dept as a firefighter and more recently as President of the Board of Trustees. He was a loving son, father, grandfather and friend to many.

Services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Father Carl LoPresti officiating and Military Honors following. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney, IL with Scott Marsh officiating Firefighters Honors. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Kenney Fire Protection District Building Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News