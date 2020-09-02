× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SULLIVAN — Thomas A. Florey, 88, of Sullivan, formerly of Bethany, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in his daughter's residence.

Private funeral services will be held. Burial will be in the Marrowbone Twp. Cemetery, Bethany. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Moultrie County Chapter of the American Cancer Society or to the Bethany Fire and Ambulance Service. Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhom.net.

Mr. Florey was born on February 29, 1932, south of Bethany at Cornbread Bottom, the son of Vernie A. and Gladys Stradley Florey. Tom retired after 32 years with Caterpillar in Decatur and was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Bethany. He married Darlene Dick on June 16, 1951 at Bethany and she preceded him in death on November 10, 2010.