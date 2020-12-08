Thomas A. Keck, Jr.

Tom was born on August 29, 1933 to Thomas and Beata (Lorenz) Keck, Sr. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Alaska. He worked as an engineer at Caterpillar for 38 years. On June 30, 1956, he married Louanne Rakers. Together they celebrated over 63 years of marriage. They enjoyed their retirement years by traveling to exotic locations like Hong Kong, China, Australia, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, New Orleans, and Las Vegas with family and friends. They also enjoyed traveling the country with their children and grandchildren and going on family vacations to Disney World, Branson, Gatlinburg and Williamsburg. Tom was an accomplished woodworker, making toys and trivets on his scroll saw to give to family and friends. He was a gifted handyman who used his talents to help friends and family with renovations and repairs. He was an avid golfer and last summer he took up kayaking with his daughters.