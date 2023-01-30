May 1, 1950 - Jan. 27, 2023

DECATUR — Thomas Allen Johnson, 72, passed away on January 27, 2023, in Decatur, IL.

Thomas was born to Herbert and Daphne Johnson on May 1, 1950, in Fort Dodge, IA. Joined the United States Airforce in August of 1969, and served for four years. Thomas was decorated with the National Defense Service Metal, Airforce Good Conduct Metal, Vietnam Service Metal and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Metal. Thomas married Kumpia Pianchaiyaphum on June 1, 1971, in Thailand. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage.

Thomas graduated from Iowa State University with a Master's Degree in agricultural economics. He was the general manager for Stonington Cooperative Grain for over 30 years.

Thomas was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved anything to do with his grandchildren. He was a wonderful man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Thomas enjoyed the outdoors, woodworking and could fix anything. He also had a love for cars. He enjoyed attending sporting events and was a big fan of the Iowa State Cyclones.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Kumpia Johnson; children: Pawn (Jeff) Johnson-Paul, Dan (Siobhan) Johnson, Brothers Brian (Joan) Johnson, Mick (Fran) Johnson; brother-in-law, Sawang Pianchaiyaphum; sisters-in-law: Pang Pianchaiyaphum, Wang Pianchaiyaphum; grandchildren: Rook, Scout, Easton, Kannon, Claire, Grace, Tommy; and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tim Johnson.

Services will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A visitation will take place on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A burial at Graceland Cemetery will follow the services.

Memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project.

