DECATUR — Thomas Anthony "Tom" McKey, 63, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Tom was born on January 29, 1958 in Decatur, IL, the son of Edward Smith "Bud" and Edna Mae (Schneider) McKey. A graduate of Eisenhower High School, Tom worked as a process operator at flour mill A at ADM for more than 20 years. He married the love of his life, Kimberlea J. Banbury, on March 19, 1982 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and she passed away on October 30, 2017. He was a former member of Duck's Unlimited and loved to hunt deer, elk, duck and bear.

Surviving is his sister, Cindy (David) Kates; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and special dog Boomer.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother Mike and sister Sandra, and brother-in-law Robert "Gene" Nicholson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church; visitation will be one hour before the service in the church. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Twp. Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.