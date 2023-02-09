April 26, 1937 - Feb. 7, 2023

TAYLORVILLE — Thomas Arthur Coffman, 85, of Taylorville, IL, passed away at 12:35 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in his residence.

Tom was born on April 26, 1937, in Decatur, IL, the son of Herschel Arthur Coffman and Dorothy Mae (McAnelly) Coffman. He married Julia Ann Coventry on October 4, 2011, in Decatur, IL.

Tom was a member of the Taylorville Christian Church in Taylorville, IL, and served our country in the United States Navy. Tom was also an avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball and Chicago Bear fan.

He was survived by his wife, Julia, of Taylorville, IL; three sons: Jeffery Arthur Coffman of Springfield, IL, Bradley Thomas Coffman and wife Mary of Decatur, IL, and Timothy Lee Coffman and wife Rhonda of San Jacinto, CA; one daughter, Paula Mae Kennedy of Peoria, IL; three brothers: Jack Eugene Coffman of TX, Daniel Lee Coffman of FL, and Stephen Joseph Coffman of KY; ten grandchildren: John Meyer, Jeremy Meyer, Brett Coffman, Angel Sprague, Laura Coffman, Tammi Coffman, Sunny Kaneko, Brandon, Amanda, Kelcie Coffman; 11 great-grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Tammy Joan; and one brother, David Coffman.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 PM Friday, February 10, 2023, at Macon County Memorial Park in Harristown, IL, with visitation from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur, IL.

