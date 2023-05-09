April 16, 1936 - May 4, 2023

DECATUR — Thomas "Tom" (Butter) Stewart, 87, passed away on May 4, 2023, in Decatur, IL.

Tom was born to Wayne and Ruth Stewart on April 16, 1936, in Assumption, IL. He married Jerri S. Wells on December 13, 1969, in Decatur, IL. Jerri passed away on December 31, 2012.

Tom is survived by his sons: Donald (Tammy) Stewart, Mike (Tricia) Stewart, Jeff Stewart; daughter, Stephanie (Les) Bright; brother, John (Judy) Stewart; sisters: Virginia Rannebarger, Judith Reid, Kay Kidd; grandchildren: Kelli ( Zach) Moffitt, Allison (Ryan) Romo, Zac Bright, Megan (Peter) Zeitler, Quinn Stewart, Jessica (Lucas) Lower; great-grandchildren: Kinsley, Arya, Emma, Luke; and many extended family and friends.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Paul Stewart; and sister, Wilma Mullinax.

The family would like to thank Eric Reid for all his help over the years.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery in Assumption, IL.

