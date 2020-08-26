× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Thomas C. “Tom” Miller, 74, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 4:02 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Kevin Ray officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. – noon on Friday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Shelbyville Booster Foundation and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Tom was born on October 10, 1945 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Harold C. and F. Virginia (Robertson) Miller. He attended Shelbyville High School and graduated in the Class of 1963. Tom married Lana M. Lewis on November 6, 1964 in Mode United Methodist Church. Tom worked as a welder at Caterpillar in Decatur, IL, retiring after 35 years. He began farming with his father and later purchased his own farm south of Shelbyville. Tom was a member of the Shelby County Farm Bureau, Shelbyville Booster Club, National Wild Turkey Foundation, and UAW Local 751. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.