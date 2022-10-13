April 19, 1944 - Oct. 3, 2022

ASSUMPTION — Thomas E. "Tom" Henn, 78, of Assumption, IL, passed away on October 3, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.

Tommy was born April 19, 1944, the son of Louis and Virginia (Willams) Henn. He married Donna Allen on September 13, 1974. She survives.

Tommy graduated from Assumption High School in 1962. He served in the United States Air Force for four years. "Big Tom" worked many years and retired from Firestone. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts fan. He also never missed an episode of Jeopardy. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion.

Tom is survived by his wife; son, Bill (Cheryl) Burgess; daughters Melody (Meshika) Burgess and Joy Wicker, brothers: Alan Henn of Assumption, IL, Brian (Bev) Henn of Stonington, IL; sisters: Cathy (Doug) Nottingham, Jeanine (Darrell) Caudle, Deena (Dirk) Shuck all of Assumption, IL, Erin (Mike) Choatie of Pana, IL; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael.

Services will be at a later date.