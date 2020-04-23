× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Thomas E. Williamson, Sr., 90, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Thomas was born August 21, 1929, in Decatur, the son of George and Ann (Donahey) Williamson. Thomas worked as a setup man at Grigoleit Company and was an Army veteran of WWII. He married A. Joanne Galloway and she passed away in 1984. Also preceding him in death were his parents, son, Thomas E. Williamson, Jr., daughter, Terri McCall, and sister, Patricia Sandage.

Surviving is his children: Dawn DeVore of Decatur, Todd (Kim) Williamson of Forsyth and Tony Williamson of Decatur; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; sister, Rowena Lenhausen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Keeping with his wishes, cremation services will be performed by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. Private graveside services will be held in Graceland Cemetery.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Williamson, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.