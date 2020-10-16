DECATUR — Thomas Earl "T" Smith, 73, of Decatur passed away October 12, 2020.

Tom was born September 25, 1947 in Lafayette, IN, son of Otis Earl and Margaret Jane (Deinhart) Smith.

He married Judy Grigsby on September 7, 1968 in Decatur, IL at St. James Catholic Church.

Tom proudly served as a Naval Flight Officer in the United States Navy for 23 years retiring in 1992 as a Commander.

Following his military service, for 20 years Tom worked for the Decatur Housing Authority. He was a member of Saints James and Patrick's Parish. He was an avid golfer, often swinging his clubs at Red Tail Run and as a member of Southside Country Club. He had a love for Diet Coke and eating anything chocolate.

Surviving are his wife, Judith; children, Jill A Corapi (Anthony) of Champaign, IL, Matthew T Smith (Julie) of Ft. Myers, FL, J. Brad Smith (Valerie) of Tampa, FL, Cassie Avers (Dan) of Roscoe, IL; siblings, Jim Smith (Suny) of O'Fallon, IL, Linda Suter of Jacksonville, IL, Mike smith (Liz) of Omaha, NE. Loving Papa to Anna Corapi, Grace Smith, Thomas Corapi, Jane Smith, Charlie Avers, Sam Avers, Mary Avers, Camila Smith and Cristiano Smith. He joined his grandson Pete Corapi in heaven.