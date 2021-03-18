Thomas Edward Dobson

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL, If you will be attending the visitation, we ask that you please wear a mask and social distance yourself. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The family will proceed to the cemetery in procession, going by the family farm. If you wish to be in the procession we ask that you line up outside the funeral home and remain in your cars on Saturday, at 10:15 A.M. The Pastor Marsha Frederick will officiate. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery, Cerro Gordo, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, Piatt County Nursing Home or Cerro Gordo-Bement Athletics.