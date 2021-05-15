DECATUR — Thomas Eugene "Tom" Ciambella was born February 4, 1953 in Henryetta, Ok to Telemeco E. "Tom" Ciambella, Jr. and Margorie C. (nee Berkey) Ciambella. At the age of six, he moved to Illinois with his parents and two sisters, Kathy and Georganna. He passed away on May 10, 2021 in Decatur, IL at the age of 68.

He attended MTZ Public Schools, where he excelled in sports, especially football, wrestling, and track and field events. He also qualified at the state level in art and vocal music. Tom earned an athletic scholarship to Southern Illinois University, Carbondale for his high and low hurdle skills. While there he was introduced to spelunking, an interest that he explored for a number of years.

Tom attended MTZ Presbyterian Church throughout his childhood and would later bring up his two daughters in the same congregation.

A lifelong involvement with politics began during high school when Tom was a delegate to Boys State.

Photography became an abiding love from childhood due to the influence of Tom's uncle, Bill Berkey.

While employed by Norfolk Southern Railroad, Tom's photography shoots included numerous company train photos which subsequently appeared on Norfolk and Western calendars.