DECATUR — Thomas F. Campbell, 59, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, in his home.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Thomas was born June 20, 1962, in Decatur, son of Robert and Shirley (Delaney) Campbell.

Thomas was a truck driver for 22 years, currently with FS in Bement, and enjoyed spending time outdoors in nature.

Surviving are his brothers: Terry (Deborah) Campbell of Decatur, and Patrick (Brenda) Campbell of Broken Arrow, OK; nephews: Matt (Laura) Campbell of Oakley, and Andrew (Amy) Campbell of Maroa; several great-nieces and great-nephews, and dear friend Kristin Wilderman of Casner. He was preceded in death by his parents.

