BLOOMINGTON -Thomas Gilbert Swift, 85, died peacefully just as Monday turned into Tuesday morning, December 1, 2020 at his Westminster Village apartment with his daughter by his side.

Thomas was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 17, 1935, the only child of William Lawrence and Mary Eulane Gilbert Swift. He was raised in Calloway County, Kentucky on his family's tobacco farm and later above his family's grocery store on Benton Road in Paducah, Kentucky. With his parents, he traveled the country as an amateur roller skating champion, winning highest marks in his technical performance. After high school he went on to become a first-generation college graduate in chemical engineering at Purdue University in 1958. While at Purdue he married the love of his life, Mary Lou Stephens on September 2, 1957 and enjoyed 61 years of marriage until her passing in June of 2018.

His career began in Lancaster, Pennsylvania at Armstrong Cork Company where his problem-solving and engineering know-how produced numerous patents. He moved to Decatur, Illinois in 1961 to continue product and process development at a newly opened research center at the A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company (now Tate & Lyle), where he added to his patent count and spent the rest of his long career.