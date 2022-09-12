Thomas Hyden Luttrell

March 27, 1941 - Sept. 9, 2022

RAMSEY — Thomas Hayden Luttrell, 81, of Ramsey, IL, formerly of Oakley, IL, passed away at 12:40 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

A memorial visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Private family burial will take place at Washington Cemetery near Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the donor's choice.

Tom was born on March 27, 1941 in Dalton City, IL, the son of Gerald and Dorothy (Blancett) Luttrell. Tom married Norma J. Norman on December 24, 1961, and they had five children. Tom drilled wells for Luttrell Well Drilling and owned Luttrell's Driveways. He loved hunting, fishing, and foraging for mushrooms.

Tom is survived by his wife of 60 years, Norma; five children: Thomas W. Luttrell and wife Samantha of Ramsey, IL, Jeffery Luttrell and wife Crystal of Ramsey, IL, Heather Luttrell of Shelbyville, IL, Renee Gunn of Hammond, IL, and Kenny Luttrell (Rochelle) of La Place, IL; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one brother, James Luttrell of Oakley, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Dorothy Luttrell; brothers, Rodger and Robert Luttrell; and sisters, Peggy Taylor and Caroline Goad.

Tom was loved and will be missed.

