MOWEAQUA — Thomas J. Gorden, 91, of Moweaqua, died October 3, 2021, in Eastern Star Home, Macon, IL.

Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in Bilyeu Cemetery, Moweaqua, IL. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church Hospitality Fund or Vasculitis Foundation.

Thomas was born on January 24, 1930 in Moweaqua, IL, the son of Glenn and Gertrude (Hoffman) Gorden. He married Mary Ann Corby on September 14, 1952 in Moweaqua, IL. She survives.

Thomas was an active member of First Christian Church of Moweaqua and one of the founding members of the Moweaqua Golf Course. He was a former board member of Moweaqua School Board, Moweaqua Farmers CO-OP, Ayars Bank, Assumption Mutual Insurance and Trustee of Praireton Township. Thomas served in the United States Air Force and was a lifelong farmer.

Surviving is his wife, Mary Ann; children: Scott (Luanne) Gorden of Moweaqua, IL, Linda (Ted) Norbits of Mt. Zion, IL and daughter-in-law, Candy Gorden of Moweaqua, IL; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents; son, Mark Gorden; grandson, Ryan Gorden and brother, Haldon Gorden.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the caregivers at Eastern Star Home and the nurses at DMH 4100.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.