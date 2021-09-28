DECATUR — Thomas J. "Lil Tommy" Martin 69, of Decatur, IL passed away at 7:35 p.m., Sunday, September 26, 2021, in his garage.

A service to celebrate Tommy's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lake Bank Cemetery, Mt. Pulaski, IL. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Tommy was born September 9, 1952 in Decatur, IL. He worked as a parts advisor for Rat's Whole Place and for Rust Belt Rebuilders. Tommy married Jeannie S. Phillips on September 28, 1991. He was a former member of A.B.A.T.E., and a member of the Decatur Blues Society. He enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers and the NY Yankees. Tommy also loved watching his favorite blues band: Kilborn Alley. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles. His passion was spending time with his grandsons.

Surviving is his wife, Jeannie of Decatur; daughter, Tara Hornyan of Decatur; son, Anthony Martin of Bentonville, AR; brother, Rodger Frees of Decatur; grandsons: Zac Hornyan and Skylar Brooks; and his beloved pet, DiNozzo.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and his brother, Bruce.