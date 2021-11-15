MOUNT ZION— Thomas Jerome Groves, 78 of Mt. Zion died at 9:53 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 in Fairhaven's Senior Living Center.

A funeral service to celebrate Tom's life will be held 12:00 Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at New Beginnings Church of God (2606 N. Route 121 Decatur, Illinois 62526). Visitation will be two hours before the service at the church. Burial will be in North Fork Cemetery Decatur, with Military Rites by the Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials if desired may be made to The American Legion Post 105, The VFW Decatur or to the DAV in Decatur. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Tom was born in Decatur, March 3, 1943 the son of Marion Thomas and Doris Marie (Butt) Groves. He graduated from Stephen Decatur High in 1961. He entered the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. Tom married Mary Ann Hunter on September 30, 1972 and she preceded him in death in 2014. Tom and Mary Ann lived in Porum, OK. where he worked for Nordham and later for Helicom International in Aeronautics. He was a member of Castle Williams Post 105 American Legion, and the Decatur Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Surviving is his son, Jeffrey Groves and daughter, Dawn Moomey both of Taylorville, IL; brother, Rodney (Sandy) Groves of Decatur; very special significant other, Gaye Phillips; in-laws: Wayne (Cita) Hunter of Bethany, IL, Willard (Sharon) Hunter of Anderson, California, Robert Hunter, Dee Dee (Jerome) Shafer, Patricia Pispas of Decatur, Harold Wilson of Clayton, IL; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, special foreign exchange student, Anna Popova of Saint Petersburg, Russia, and best friend Ted Shelton also of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann; stepson, Jeff Dively; sister, JoElla Offer and sister-in-law Katie Wilson.

