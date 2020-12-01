DECATUR — Thomas King Hostetler Sr. passed away on November 29, 2020, at Hickory Point Christian Village. He is now at peace. Tom was the only child of Joseph C. Hostetler and Beatrice King Hostetler. He was born on July 7, 1928, in Decatur.

Tom graduated from Decatur High School in 1946 and proceeded to further his education at the University of Illinois where he earned a BS Degree in 1950 and a Law degree in 1952. It was also where he met Barbara Marimon, whom he wed on August 16, 1952. Tom and Barbara have two children, Anne and Tom (Mega), three grandchildren: Laura (Trent) Gilbert, Matthew and Erin. In April, Tom and Barbara were blessed by a great grandchild, Avery Gilbert.

Although Tom had job opportunities in Chicago, he chose to return to the city he loved to help keep Decatur the wonderful community he remembered. He joined Bennett and Shade Company where he worked for 38 years (28 years as a partner). Tom was president of the Decatur Association of Insurance Agents and President of Central Illinois Chapter of C.P.C.U., a professional organization.