DECATUR — Thomas L. Thompson, Sr., 87, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Tommy was born August 25, 1932, in Litchfield, IL, the son of James and Jane (Sweeney) Thompson. He worked in the maintenance department at PPG for 37 years retiring in 1994. Tommy was a U.S. Navy veteran, lifetime member of VFW 99, and member of American Legion Post 105. He married Marlys Jane Walker on April 12, 1958 and she preceded him in death on April 29, 2009.

Also preceding him in death are his parents; brothers: James and Robert Thompson; and sisters: Agnes Kendall and Margaret Leese.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Surviving are his children: Joseph M. Thompson, Thomas L. Thompson, Jr., Marlys J. (Dallas Rogers) Thompson II, Teresa M. (Pete) McRoberts and Nancy M. (Douglas) Mason all of Decatur; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; sister, Christine Johnson of Champaign and brother, John P. (Sharon) Thompson of Decatur; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 9 am until the service time of 10 am at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Burial with military rites will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Decatur.

Special thanks to DMH Hospice staff members: Tykia, Jim, Charity, Whitney and April for all their care and concern.

Arrangements by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Thompson, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.