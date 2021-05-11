DECATUR — Thomas Leon Kopp, 71, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 1:55 PM, on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement, IL. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the First General Baptist Church Guatemala Mission, 2825 S. Baltimore, Decatur, IL. 62521

Tom was born on March 16, 1950, in Decatur, IL, a son of Earl and Adra Lanter Kopp. He attended Warrensburg-Latham School, worked on a farm, and retired from TJ Maxx in Champaign, IL.

He is survived by siblings: Dean Kopp and Barb Hammond of Bement, IL, Jim (Bridget) Kopp of Farmington, MO, Ron (Donna) Kopp of North Liberty, IA, Dennis Kopp and Bev (Don) Brewner of Decatur, IL. Also survived by several nieces and nephews, and his good friend; Jeff Adamson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law: Sandy and Rod Cornwell; sisters-in-law: Kay and Alice Kopp; brother-in-law, Dennis Hammond; and niece, Cindy Kopp.

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL, has the honor to serve the family of Thomas Leon Kopp, "Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family". Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.