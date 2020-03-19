DECATUR — Thomas Leon O'Brien, 88, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Private family funeral will be held at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Private family burial will be in Brown Cemetery, Blue Mound, IL. Memorials in Thomas' honor may be made to V.F.W. Post 99, Decatur.

Thomas was born November 11, 1931 in Decatur, the son of James and Mable (Osburn) O'Brien. He married Ina Blondel Durbin on April 22, 1950 in Decatur. She preceded him in death on August 22, 2008. Thomas proudly served our country in the United States Army.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas worked for the Decatur Fire Department for 27 years, retiring as Lieutenant. He enjoyed boating on Pana Lake. Thomas was a former member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, member of V.F.W. Post #99 and a lifetime member of DAV.

He is survived by his sons David Leon O'Brien and wife Cindy of Decatur, Thomas Patrick and wife Lisa O'Brien of Clayton, IN; daughter Sharon K. Carlson of Decatur; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; brother Edward John O'Brien and wife Linda of Decatur; sister Vera Mae of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Danny, brother William James O'Brien, and sister Anna Marie Elzy O'Brien.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas O'Brien as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.