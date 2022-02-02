DECATUR — Thomas Lynn Kirkland Sr., 71, of Decatur, passed away January 31, 2022, in his home.
Thomas was born in Decatur on April 30, 1950, the son of John and C. Eileen (Fisher) Kirkland. He married Teresa Finch on December 2, 1968, in Decatur. He retired from Firestone Tire Plant in 2001. Thomas was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Dolphins. He loved spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren.
Thomas is survived by his wife Teresa; children: Karla (Chet) Koester of Swansea, Kelly (Mike) Gentry of Decatur, and Tommy (Heather) Kirkland Jr. of Decatur; siblings: Bruce Kirkland, Russell Kirkland, and Vickie Kincaid; grandchildren: Rachel (Adam), Jason, Abigail, Dwayne (Miranda), Mikayla, and Brock; great-grandchildren: Cameron, Casey, and Noah.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Gwen Crawford and Robert Kirkland.
A visitation for Thomas will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Cremation services will be provided by Graceland Fairlawn at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
