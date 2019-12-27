DECATUR -- Thomas Lynton Walters, 85, of Decatur, fell asleep in death Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his residence.

He was born March 6, 1934 in Marietta, Illinois to Ralph and June (Slater) Walters. He married Ann L. Dawson on July 18, 1964 in Galesburg, Illinois.

He is survived by his wife, one daughter, Theresa (Steve) Widmer of Decatur, two brothers - Eldon Walters of Jacksonville, Illinois and Gene Walters of Pearl City, Hawaii; five grandchildren - Thomas Cruz, Ryan Koch, Erica Shinkarevich, Joseph Koch, and Erik Koch and eight great-grandchildren as well as two nieces, two nephews and his beloved cat, Baby.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Doyle Walters, his daughter Elizabeth Koch and infant son, David.

He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses at a young age & served as an elder in the Rushville, Illinois congregation for many years. He was also a master auto body technician & restoration expert, having won an international award for restoring antique Model-T cars.

A memorial talk will be given pending final arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com

