Thomas M. Houser

Tom was born March 3, 1967 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Thomas R. and Nona Bodine Houser. Tom married Elizabeth Myers on June 18, 1988 in Decatur, Illinois. He was a member of the Sullivan Faith Lutheran Church, F.O.P. Lodge #41, Teamsters Local 700, the Moultrie County Dive Team and had been a Moultrie County Dare Officer. Tom’s career spanned more than 31 years of dedicated Law Enforcement service to the citizens of Illinois, starting with the Sullivan Police Department, then with the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Department and retired from the Illinois State Police on October 1, 2019.

Upon graduating from Cadet Class 100, Tom was assigned to District 10 Patrol. In 2002 Tom transferred to Zone 5 Investigations where he served in the capacity of the Methamphetamine Response Team. In 2007 Tom became a Hostage Negotiator for the Illinois State Police. In 2009 he took command of the East Central Illinois Task Force (ECITF). In 2015 he became the Zone 5 Lieutenant and transitioned with the Department to the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) where he proudly remained for the duration of his career. Through his career, he was awarded a Life Saving Award, a Department Commendation, multiple Letters of Appreciation and a Certificate of Recognition. Tom’s hard work and knowledge did not go unnoticed and earned his promotion to Sergeant in 2006, Master Sergeant in 2009, and Lieutenant in 2018. In 2015 he served as the Chief of Staff for Colonel Jill Rizzs. Tom supervised General Criminal Investigations, the East Central Illinois Task Force and the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group. Throughout these years, he consistently performed his duties to the highest standards and personally epitomized the tenets of Integrity, Service, and Pride.