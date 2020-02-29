DECATUR — Thomas Mark Eades, age 63 of Tequesta, FL and formally of Decatur, Il, was the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident on Feb. 19, 2020.
Tom had recently moved to Tequesta to live with his Mom. He was a kind, gentle, fun loving man whom everyone enjoyed. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends he has made along the way.
A loving son, Tom is survived by his mother, Melba (Thompson) Eades of Tequesta, FL, his younger brother Todd Eades of Decatur, and his nephew Jericho Eades, also of Decatur whom he loved dearly.
Tom was predeceased by his Dad, Jack J. Eades who passed away in 2010.
Tom was a graduate of Warrensburg Latham High School and attended Greenville University in Illinois. He retired from St. Mary's Hospital where he was a maintenance employee for 35 years. He was enjoying his retirement with golfing, riding his motorcycle, making new friends and just enjoying life. Tom claimed the song “Don't Blink” suited him just fine.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Decatur upon announcement from the family. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to HSHS St Mary's Hospice in Decatur or a charity of one's choice.
WAS A VERY GOOD PERSON TO HAVE KNOWN, WILL BE MISSED........
