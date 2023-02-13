Dec. 30, 1941 - Feb. 8, 2023

DECATUR — Thomas O. Gore III, 81, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service to honor Tom's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2023, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in his memory to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church or Habitat for Humanity, Decatur, IL.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Tom was born on December 30, 1941, in Water Valley, MS, the son of Thomas O. and Lillian (Walker) Gore Jr. He married Anne Keene on August 5, 1989. Tom was a 1960, graduate from Walter Valley High School in Mississippi, and went on to graduate with two degrees from the University of Mississippi, Oxford. Tom had worked for Millikin National Bank as an Assistant Vice President of Commercial Lending and continued his banking career until his retirement in 2003, from Regions Bank.

After his retirement, he had volunteered for SCORE and the Habitat for Humanity. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. Tom had been a former Deacon and Elder in the Woodland Chapel Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed traveling worldwide. He had a passion for working out in his workshop enjoying woodworking projects.

Surviving is his wife, Anne of Decatur; and his sister, Elizabeth Shoemake (Samuel) of Columbus, MS; nephews: Seth and Zack; three great-nephews; and his beloved cat, Herbie T.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved cat, Lazarus.